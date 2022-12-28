Ghost of a Tale 2 Revealed

A new screenshot has announced the sequel to 2018's Ghost of a Tale, an action stealth game centred around a minstrel mouse named Tilo who must escape prison and the surrounding lands. With an interesting world and lore, Ghost of a Tale was a well-reviewed game.

Now, developer Lionel "Seith" Gallat has shared a screenshot of Ghost of a Tale 2, showcasing a wanted poster for Tilo. There haven't been many other details shared by the developers at the time of writing, but one key detail is that Ghost of a Tale 2 will be created using Unreal Engine 5.

The first game was created with Unity, but over on Twitter Gallat confirmed that the team had been done with Unity for about eight months, and are happier with Unreal Engine 5.

Hopefully, Ghost of a Tale 2 can avoid the development trauma the first game went through, given that the original Ghost of a Tale had its first trailer in 2014, but only released in 2018.