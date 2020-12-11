Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection

Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection announced for Switch

Another Capcom classic has been reborn for a new generation.

Capcom had a lovely retro surprise during The Game Awards as they announced Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection for the Nintendo Switch. It is a complete reboot of the classic 1985 arcade classic that has been released in tons over variations during the decades.

Still, it seems to be a hellishly hard and still has platforming elements and tough undead enemies to beat with various medieval weapons. Check out the official art, first screenshots and the trailer below. It launches on February 25.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
