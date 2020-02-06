Cookies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Ghost is returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The fan favourite is set to make his return in just a few days as the Season Two beckons.

Infinity Ward has been the teasing the return of an old favourite, with Modern Warfare 2's Ghost set to return to the franchise in just a few days, when the shooter's second season of content kicks off on February 11.

As revealed in this not-so-subtle tease on Twitter, "The War Rages On" in just a few days, when Season Two launches on February 11. In the short video, we once again see mention of the name Lt. Simon Riley, who many fans will last have seen being betrayed in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. However, with last year's reboot resetting history, the fan-favourite character is free to return to action.

