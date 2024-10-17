Ghost Bike has been rebranded into Wheel World

If you were still holding your breath that Ghost Bike would be launching later this year then you should probably stop, for a couple of reasons. First of all, the game will now be coming sometime in early 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Secondly because it has been renamed, with developer Messhof instead choosing to call the title Wheel World.

As for why the game has been renamed, Messhof's Mak Essen and Kristy Norindr stated: "The gameplay in Wheel World has gone through a number of iterations in terms of gameplay and structure, and the narrative has had to adapt along the way. At the point last year when it felt right to announce the project, we came up with the name Ghost Bike based on where the narrative was.

"It was a game about dying on a bike after being hit by a car and ending up in a cycling Valhalla. While it wasn't directly based on real-world ghost bikes (those white bikes memorializing cyclists killed by drivers), there was enough overlap to feel like the name was justified and the associations would be a positive one from both directions. But as things changed in the gameplay (to make it more fun to play), and thus the story (especially in tone) it fit less and less."

As for what you will be expected to do in Wheel World, the gameplay revolves around taking on elite cycling teams in high-stakes races, all while being able to upgrade and improve your bike, and at the same time as recovering stolen legendary parts to perform a ritual and save the world. So, quite a lot, essentially.

With Wheel World now debuting next year, you can see the latest trailer for the game below, which presents a really stylish and striking adventure.