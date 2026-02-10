Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify at House deposition, invoking Fifth Amendment: "Very disappointing"

HQ

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, refused to answer questions during a deposition before the US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Monday, lawmakers said. Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after her 2021 conviction for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and offered no substantive testimony, prompting frustration across party lines.

Republican committee chair James Comer said the refusal was "very disappointing," noting that lawmakers had sought answers about Epstein's crimes and the possible involvement of other individuals. Democrats were equally critical, accusing Maxwell of using the deposition to advance a campaign for clemency from President Donald Trump. They urged Trump to publicly rule out any pardon, arguing that her silence undermined the purpose of the congressional inquiry.

Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, defended the decision, saying she faces a pending habeas petition challenging what he called an unfair trial. He added that Maxwell would be willing to speak "fully and honestly" if granted clemency by Trump, a claim that further fuelled political backlash. The deposition comes as the Justice Department continues releasing internal documents tied to Epstein, while the committee said additional high-profile depositions in the investigation are scheduled later this month...

