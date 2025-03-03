Ghana revives anti-LGBTQ legislation

HQ

Ghanaian legislators have once again introduced a bill that, if passed, would impose some of Africa's harshest penalties on LGBTQ individuals and their supporters, escalating an already restrictive legal framework (via Reuters).

The proposed law not only increases prison sentences for same-sex acts but also criminalises advocacy and financial support for LGBTQ causes, defying warnings from Ghana's finance ministry that it could cost the country billions in international aid.

With former President Nana Akufo-Addo having left office without signing the bill, its fate now lies with John Dramani Mahama, who has signalled a preference for government-sponsored legislation over parliamentary initiatives.

Despite growing international scrutiny, proponents argue that shifting global politics favour conservative values, while activists vow to continue their fight for equal rights. For now, it remains to be seen whether economic concerns or political ideology will shape Ghana's next move.