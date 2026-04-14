Ghana appoints former Real Madrid, Manchester United manager Carlos Queiroz before World Cup

HQ

Carlos Queiroz, 73-year-old Portuguese football manager, most recently national manager for Oman, Qatar, Iran and Egypt, has been named head manager for the Ghanaian National Team, replacing Otto Addo, who was fired last month after two defeats in friendlies against Germany (2-1) and Austria (5-1) and failing to qualify for AFCON 2026.

The new manager for The Black Stars, nickname for Ghana, has an extensive managerial career dating back to 1989 with the Portuguese national team. After training clubs in New York, Japan and the national team of United Arab Emirates, he led South Africa to the World Cup 2002, but he resigned before the tournament.

Queiroz, born in Mozambique when it was still a Portuguese province, became better knwon for two stints as assistant manager to Alex Ferguson in Manchester United (2002-2003, 2004-2008), and was later signed for Real Madrid in 2003, the same summer where David Beckham arrived, but only laster one year without winning major trophies.

Queiroz will lead Ghana during World Cup 2026, in their fifth appearance, only missing 2018 from the last five editions. Their best result was reaching quarter-finals in South Africa 2010, but failed to pass group stage in 2022. They will play their group stage matches against England, Croatia and Panama.