GfK: FIFA 20 tops European charts yet again

EA Sports' football game is still incredibly popular in Europe, as is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Call of Duty.

Charts and market research data firm GfK Entertainment has revealed that EA Sports' FIFA 20 has topped the annual European games charts for 2019, with an analysis of 15 countries showing that it was incredibly popular in Europe.

FIFA 19 and 18 did the same thing over the two years before 2019, and this news shouldn't come as a shock considering the popularity of the beautiful game in Europe.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reaching third place in 2018, Modern Warfare also performed well in Europe, as did Nintendo's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch.

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, and the United Kingdom provided data for these charts.

Can FIFA 21 do the same in 2020?

