Gex Trilogy is now available to wishlist on Steam.

Crystal Dynamics' gecko is gearing up for a grand comeback, which now seems to be imminent. The trilogy of his classic platforming adventures was announced last year, but in the wake of that announcement, things have been eerily quiet—until now, that is. Limited Run Games has recently launched a Steam page for Gex Trilogy, and while there's still no official release date, it's at least a sign of life.

The first Gex was originally released for PlayStation, Saturn, and Windows in the mid-'90s, and while the wisecracking lizard never reached the same level of popularity as Mario, Sonic, or Crash, he still has his fair share of fans.

Did you play any of the Gex games back in the '90s? If so, what are your memories of them?