Gex makes a comeback: The trilogy will be released in June in the form of a crazy collector's edition

One of the many wannabe mascots from the 90s is gearing up for a big comeback. Gex, the iconic gecko lizard from our childhood, will hit store shelves on June 16 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. For those who want to get their hands on a physical copy of the Gex Trilogy, Limited Run Games is also offering three different versions, including a rather crazy collector's edition for $200, which includes a 90 cm high, inflatable Gex.

The collection includes the three classic platform games: Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko, all of which have been upgraded and adapted for more modern platforms. Among other things, rewind, widescreen, and lots of cool extras like interviews and soundtrack.

Will you be getting the Gex Trilogy?