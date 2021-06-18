GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon receives a new playable character

The stunning looking and brutally difficult GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon has received its first major update since launching in Early Access last month. The update adds a new character, several bug fixes, and the option for players to dismantle their weapons.

The biggest draw here is obviously the new character who is named Getsu Renge. This female ninja packs much swifter movements and attacks than protagonist Getsu Fuma, but on the other hand, she has lower attack and defense stats. To be able to unlock her, you'll need to defeat a character known as Puppet Getsu Renge that can be found roaming across random different stages.

The option to dismantle weapons also sounds pretty handy. To dismantle a weapon, you need to press and hold RB whilst touching the weapon you want to dismantle and this will reward you with Fragments that are proportionate to the weapon's value.