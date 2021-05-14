Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon has now released via Steam's Early Access

The reworked Famicom classic is planned to make a full release in 2022.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, one of the games showcased within the most recent Nintendo Indie World showcase, has now released via Steam's Early Access. Undying Moon is a completely revitilised version of GetsuFumaDen, which launched exclusively for the Famicom in Japan back in 1987.

This new version of the game features contemporary roguelike elements and it has a visual style that is very reminiscent of the PS2 classic Okami. The Early Access version is said to feature eight different stages and it's available in 11 different languages. Those who purchase this version of the game will receive a digital artbook, a mini soundtrack, and a port of the original Famicom game.

You can take a look at our recent preview of Undying Moon here.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

