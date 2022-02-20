GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon for PC has its Version 1.0 launched

HQ

After a year honed and polished in the Early Access, Konami just announced via a press release that the hack and slash 2D roguelike title GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon just officially launched its 1.0 version on PC via Steam. Through the full release, some gameplay adjustments, system adjustments, and bug fixes have been made available, you can check the lengthy patch notes via this link.

As for the summary of game updates made during Early Access, these can also be found below:



Added a new playable character - Getsu Renge



Added the Apprentice difficulty for players finding the game too challenging



Added new features e.g. 'Dismantle' and 'Raise Equipment Rank'



Added a new stage, Subspace Citadel



Added new enemies including Subspace Citadel boss Daidarabotchi



Added the Hall of Treasures, allowing players to view their defeated enemies



Added a new main weapon, Whip



Added the new Secret Art, 'Weapon Rack Order'



Various gameplay adjustments, bug fixes and quality of life improvements to balance gameplay



For those who prefer to play games on the go, the Switch version of GetsuFumaDen also already rolled out on February 9, 2022.