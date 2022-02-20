Cookies

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon for PC has its Version 1.0 launched

Now you can enjoy the full experience on PC.

HQ

After a year honed and polished in the Early Access, Konami just announced via a press release that the hack and slash 2D roguelike title GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon just officially launched its 1.0 version on PC via Steam. Through the full release, some gameplay adjustments, system adjustments, and bug fixes have been made available, you can check the lengthy patch notes via this link.

As for the summary of game updates made during Early Access, these can also be found below:


  • Added a new playable character - Getsu Renge

  • Added the Apprentice difficulty for players finding the game too challenging

  • Added new features e.g. 'Dismantle' and 'Raise Equipment Rank'

  • Added a new stage, Subspace Citadel

  • Added new enemies including Subspace Citadel boss Daidarabotchi

  • Added the Hall of Treasures, allowing players to view their defeated enemies

  • Added a new main weapon, Whip

  • Added the new Secret Art, 'Weapon Rack Order'

  • Various gameplay adjustments, bug fixes and quality of life improvements to balance gameplay

For those who prefer to play games on the go, the Switch version of GetsuFumaDen also already rolled out on February 9, 2022.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

