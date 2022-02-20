GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon for PC has its Version 1.0 launched

After a year honed and polished in the Early Access, Konami just announced via a press release that the hack and slash 2D roguelike title GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon just officially launched its 1.0 version on PC via Steam. Through the full release, some gameplay adjustments, system adjustments, and bug fixes have been made available, you can check the lengthy patch notes via this link.
As for the summary of game updates made during Early Access, these can also be found below:
For those who prefer to play games on the go, the Switch version of GetsuFumaDen also already rolled out on February 9, 2022.