Get yourself an early Christmas gift in the Steam Autumn Sale

Another season, another Steam sale. I'm not sure my wallet can take this anymore, but I'll always find space to squeeze another title into my backlog, as I'm sure the same is true for you as well. The 2024 Steam Autumn Sale has kicked off, and with it comes a whole host of big discounts, on old favourites as well as recently released titles.

Recent games like Helldivers II, Neva, and Space Marine II are 20% off, and if you're not looking to spend much, you can find a whole host of games for under £7, including Inscryption, Liar's Bar, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is a whopping 95% off.

Also, you can collect some neat stickers by going through your Steam recommended games, and you can vote in this year's Steam Awards to nominate your favourite games that have released this year. Check out the Steam Autumn Sale 2024 here for all the deals.