Get yourself a pink Nintendo Switch Lite in Europe in late April

Hardware manufacturers are among those hit hardest by coronavirus and Nintendo in particular is having problems supplying enough consoles to satisfy the demand in some Asian markets. Maybe this is one of the reasons why the new pink model is coming later to Europe and other PAL regions.

Nintendo of Europe has just announced that the Coral Nintendo Switch Lite release date is now April 24, three weeks later than in the US and five weeks after Japan (just in case someone plans on importing it). As it's just a regular model in pink, the recommended retail price is exactly the same as before: £199.99 / 229,99€.

Nintendo Switch Lite is 100% portable, meaning that you can't connect it to the TV to do the "switch". The controllers are built into the chassis of the hardware, meaning they are not detachable, but you could always buy a pair and connect them by bluetooth, and the battery life is a little longer, which helps when you're gaming on the go.