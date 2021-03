You're watching Advertisements

Forza Horizon 4 has now been launched on Steam, and this is something that Playground Games think we should celebrate. Therefore, they have now announced on Twitter that everyone who logs in to the game before March 14 will get a free car.

And it's not any car, but the stunningly beautiful 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. You can check it out below, and remember to log in to get it for free - all formats included.