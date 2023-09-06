Get yourself a free gun for Borderlands 2

HQ

Borderlands 2 might be eleven years old, but it continues to be very popular and is constantly selling well, either as a stand-alone game or included in some of the many Borderlands collections that has been released.

And a good sign that Gearbox Software hasn't forgotten about their classic action game, is that they still has free stuff to offer gamers via social media. Now a gun called Conference Call is being given away for free on X to celebrate the recently announced and released Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box.

Just enter the code below on this page and you are good to go:

KTC3J-TZH93-6TF3Z-T3TJB-TCFKH

Are you still playing Borderlands 2 every now and then?