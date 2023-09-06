Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Borderlands 2

Get yourself a free gun for Borderlands 2

Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box has just been released and Gearbox Software wants to treat you to more firepower.

HQ

Borderlands 2 might be eleven years old, but it continues to be very popular and is constantly selling well, either as a stand-alone game or included in some of the many Borderlands collections that has been released.

And a good sign that Gearbox Software hasn't forgotten about their classic action game, is that they still has free stuff to offer gamers via social media. Now a gun called Conference Call is being given away for free on X to celebrate the recently announced and released Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box.

Just enter the code below on this page and you are good to go:

KTC3J-TZH93-6TF3Z-T3TJB-TCFKH

Are you still playing Borderlands 2 every now and then?

Borderlands 2

