Get your very own Fallout Pip-Boy

HQ

Sure, you can buy a T-shirt or something like that to show the world how much you love Fallout, but surely a Pip-Boy would be more impressive?

At least that's what Bethesda thinks, as they have now started selling the TV series version of the classic Fallout gadget, and it also has a working screen and clock function (charged via USB). The latter means that it actually serves a purpose beyond just looking pretty damn cool when you put it in your nerd altar.

This is no plastic thing, either, but made with a metal casing and hand-painted details as well as "memory foam cuff for increased comfort and universal fitting".

If you decide you're worthy of this, head over to this link and order for $199. Delivery is scheduled for November, so chances are you'll be spending Christmas Eve with a Pip-Boy on your arm.