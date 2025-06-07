Get your emotions off your chest in Fireside Feelings, which is now available

The Wholesome Games Direct show has been chock-full of amazing indie games already, but the ongoing show isn't stopping anytime soon either. It was just confirmed that the cosy campfire title by developer Team Emprientes, Fireside Feelings, has just dropped on PC via Steam.

As of the moment, you can head to the platform to check out the game that is all about sharing your feelings and simply having a lovely talk around a campfire and underneath a night sky of glorious stars.

The game even features character creation and customisation elements to make the experience more personal. You can snag a copy today to begin your therapeutic fireside experience.