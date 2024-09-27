Get you Advance Wars fix with Warside, new tactics game coming January on every platform

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Warside has confirmed its release date on Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2025.

The Lavabird developed and First Break Labs published game looks very similar to Intelligent Systems series Advance Wars: fast-paced tactics in small maps, with turn-based battles, lovely sprites and dozens of land, sea and air units, which are affected by the type of terrains.

HQ

Also from Advance Wars is the Commanders: you can pick 12 different characters, which have different pasive abbilities and a devastating, but scarce Battle Power. You need to think strategically how and when to use it to maximize your chances of winning the battle.

Warside features 30 levels on its single player story mode, and local and online multiplayer. It also has a level editor for single and multiplayer sessions.

You can wishlist Warside in Steam now before its launch on January 28, 2025. It's coming to every console, too.