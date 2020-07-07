LIVE

Trackmania
Watch Dogs 2

Get Watch Dog 2 for free by watching Ubisoft Forward

Catch this weekend's show and you'll get handsomely rewarded for your time.

In order to attract as many viewers as possible, Ubisoft has decided to dangle a nice carrot for those thinking about tuning in for Ubisoft Forward, which is scheduled to take place this weekend on July 12, starting at 6.30 PM BST. So what is the publisher offering, you ask? Well, according to the dedicated blog post and the official Ubisoft Forward line-up reveal video (which can be seen below), you can claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC.

The Ubisoft team will be playing Trackmania live on stream during the pre-show, there'll be more information regarding Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Just Dace 2020 will also be there. As long as you log in with your Uplay account anytime after Trackmania and before the end of the main show, you can get Watch Dogs 2 at no cost.

The main show will start at 12 PM PDT (8 PM BST), and therein you can expect to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and "a few other surprises". There will also be a post-show, where you can catch a deep-dive walkthrough of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more.

Will you be watching Ubisoft Forward?

Watch Dogs 2

