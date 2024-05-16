Get up to speed with the story of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

HQ

It's actually just five days to go until the release of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which continues Senua's story, one she began as an outcast but became a warrior - despite suffering from mental disorders.

This is of course a fascinating story, but Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was released seven years ago, so we can safely assume that not everyone remembers what happened in the first game - and some haven't even played it (which you absolutely should though). And that's where this video below comes in handy.

Ninja Theory has released Hellblade: The Story So Far, a video which does an excellent job in getting us up to date with Senua and her world. It's really well made and if you intend to play Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, you should check it out whether you played the original or not to be able to get the most out of the second adventure.