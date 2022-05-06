Get up to speed with the Miami Grand Prix with a hot lap in F1 22

HQ

Today, May 6, marks the official start to the Miami Grand Prix in America, an event that sees the motorsport heading to a brand new track that encircles the Hard Rock stadium in the city. While we'll get to see the track in action with real cars blasting around it this evening when the first free practice session starts, Codemasters has released a hot lap in F1 22 to give us an idea of how it will look when the 2022 Ferrari F1-75 driven by Charles Leclerc starts slamming out qualifying grade times on the Saturday.

Needless to say, the video does show that the track will hopefully bring plenty of overtaking as aside from a few twisty corner sections, the multiple lengthy DRS-enabled straights should see cars getting chances to zoom past one another.

Check it out for yourself below