Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
F1 22

Get up to speed with the Miami Grand Prix with a hot lap in F1 22

Check out the track layout by riding on board in Charles Leclerc's F1-75 Ferrari.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today, May 6, marks the official start to the Miami Grand Prix in America, an event that sees the motorsport heading to a brand new track that encircles the Hard Rock stadium in the city. While we'll get to see the track in action with real cars blasting around it this evening when the first free practice session starts, Codemasters has released a hot lap in F1 22 to give us an idea of how it will look when the 2022 Ferrari F1-75 driven by Charles Leclerc starts slamming out qualifying grade times on the Saturday.

Needless to say, the video does show that the track will hopefully bring plenty of overtaking as aside from a few twisty corner sections, the multiple lengthy DRS-enabled straights should see cars getting chances to zoom past one another.

Check it out for yourself below, and let us know who you think will win the Miami Grand Prix in the comments.

HQ
F1 22

Related texts

0
F1 22 to launch in July

F1 22 to launch in July
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

The next generation of the racing title will feature the Miami Grand Prix, as well as a "redefined race day experience".



Loading next content