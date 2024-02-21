Get up to speed with Final Fantasy XIV

HQ

As you probably know, the Xbox open beta for Final Fantasy XIV starts today, allowing a new audience to explore one of the most popular online role-playing games of today.

Final Fantasy XIV can best be described as classic Final Fantasy, offering fantasy and traditional professions, as well as other things that have always been part of the series such as crystals, airships, Chocobos and of course Mogs. But since it originally premiered in 2013, there have been many changes and additions over the years, not least the expansions Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers and Endwalker - and this summer it's time for Dawntrail.

Luckily, Final Fantasy XIV is fairly beginner-friendly and is great to play on your own, as you explore the world and grow in the many different classes and professions. But to help you get started, Square Enix has now released seven Starter Guides in different categories as well as a quick minute-long introduction. Check out the latter below:

The aforementioned seven Starter Guides are generally two to four minutes long and a great help to smoothly get started with the adventure. You can find links to all of them below: