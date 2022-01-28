Get up to speed on the latest tech with our most recent Quick Looks

HQ

It's been a little while since we published our last Top Tech of the Week, so with that in mind, this time we're going to be doing things a little differently and taking a look at the Top Tech of the last Two Weeks instead, as there are some great gadgets we've got our hands on as of late.

Be it smart phones or graphics cards, laptops and earbuds, and even an alarm clock, we've published a bunch of handy Quick Look videos over the past two weeks, so if you haven't already checked them out, you can do so below.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

"These wireless earbuds are water and sweat proof and are designed to stay in place during workouts."

Aorus Gigabyte Z690 Aero G

"This motherboard comes with a high DDR5 RAM capacity, as well as space for four PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs and one PCIe 5.0 SSD."

Nokia Streaming Box 8000

"This handy gadget can upgrade your TV into a smart TV, giving you access to all your favourite streaming services."

Lenovo Smart Clock 2

"This handy gadget is compatible with smart assistants and comes with a wireless charging dock to keep your smartphone and smartwatch juiced up."

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G

"This laptop comes with Intel Xe Graphics and 5G support, as well as a FHD AMOLED display."

Motorola Moto G51 5G

"This phone comes with a 6.8", 120Hz, full HD+ display and operates with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor."

MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Gaming X 8G

"This graphics card is MSI's version of the RTX 3050, and is a device that boasts 8GB DDR6 memory so that it can tackle and meet the demands of the latest games."