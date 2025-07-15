Get to know the Fantastic Four by reading these six comics

HQ

It's almost time for Marvel's First Family to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in cinemas this July, and for many fans, this may even be their first encounter with the iconic super team. Despite having a legacy longer and more prevalent than many more recently popular heroes, the Fantastic Four haven't quite made the same splash in modern media, but they soon will. So, why not get a jump on things and start becoming familiar with the Fantastic Four by reading a few of their comics or graphic novels?

As the Fantastic Four's legacy spans decades and decades, we've picked out just a handful of options that are ideal for learning more about the New York-based team, and which are readily easy to get your hands upon.

Fantastic Four: The Complete Collection Vol. 1

This is a great place to start as it collates a handful of stories and adventures written by Jonathan Hickman. It serves as a crash course on who the Fantastic Four are, steadily introducing more villains and other heroes, and shows how this superteam's reach extends into the cosmos and the multiverse, proving that few have the knowhow and skills to match their tenacity, intelligence, and cooperation. It's also a fascinating glimpse into the psyche of Reed Richards, showing that this character, alike Tony Stark in many ways, is constantly waging an internal war that sees his humanity fighting his immense intellectual abilities, skills that can see him go above and beyond basic human needs in order to become an interdimensional protector. Needless to say, that's not something you can take on while also having a happy marriage and family...

Whatever Happened to the Fantastic Four?

Now this is a great place to start reading about the Fantastic Four because it's the start of a very new series starring the famed family. Beginning as soon as 2022, this story sees how the Fantastic Four are essentially cast out and reviled for their roles as protectors, all for overstepping the mark when dealing with an existential threat. To curb an invasion, Reed decides to send a portion of New York through time to re-appear one year later. For those trapped in the area sent through time-space, the time away would be marginal, but for those outside, a full year must pass, leaving families split up and distraught, parents without children, children without their parents, and even the Fantastic Four without their superkids. This series then sees the family continuing to go above and beyond to protect Earth, typically seeing a growing rift form between themselves and humanity in the process.

Civil War

The Civil War story in the MCU largely pitted Captain America and a few heroes against Iron Man and a few heroes of his own, but in the comics this was a much bigger event, one that even saw the Fantastic Four highly involved. Essentially, after a major disaster involving a young superteam and a ragtag group of supervillains wipes out a bunch of civilians, governments decide enough is enough and want restrictions placed on superhumans and vigilantes. Some agree that this needs to happen, others less so, and here we find the Fantastic Four wrapped up in the centre, with Reed Richards for one attempting to determine the best cause of action by using his massive intellect. Of course, this is hardly a simple matter, and relationships are pushed to their absolute limits.

Fantastic Four: Life Story

While most of the Fantastic Four's adventures happen in the present day, in a world filled with modern heroes and villains, the upcoming film will instead take us to an alternate universe where our heroes are still in a post-futuristic existence. Fantastic Four: Life Story is perhaps the closest example of what this looks like today, a fascinating exploration of Marvel's First Family set in a 1960s backdrop and used to mark their 60th anniversary. It presents a post-futuristic world, sees the team dealing with geopolitical issues and a technological race around the world, and also the coming of the great and fearsome Galactus, a story we'll all be familiar with in a couple of weeks.

Fantastic Four: The Coming of Galactus

This is a more modern and accessible version of arguably one of Marvel's most famous storylines, the Galactus Trilogy of the Fantastic Four. Originally written in the 60s by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, this era paved the way for much of Marvel as we know it today, and as for what it tells, well... that's pretty obvious. The main meat here revolves around the superteam preparing for the arrival of Galactus and then dealing with the vengeful cosmic entity in an effort of protecting the Earth from complete and utter devastation. It's never as easy as just this however, as here the team also has to deal with other menaces and threats, various new factions appearing like the Inhumans, the challenges of planning the first-ever superhero wedding, and so much more. It's a brilliant taste of what made Marvel so great from the get-go.

Secret Wars

Lastly, we have another ensemble effort that will become very popular in a few years when it arrives as the sixth Avengers film. Secret Wars is essentially one of the greatest cataclysms in Marvel history, as it sees how existence is effectively destroyed and then slightly pieced together by an all-powerful god emperor Doctor Doom, who used his abilities to forge Battleworld. This realm, featuring slices of the Marvel existence from before is populated by several heroes and villains, including a Fantastic family that after thinking of Reed as dead, ultimately sees them side with Doom, with the Invisible Woman becoming his bride, The Thing becoming his protector, and the Human Torch literally becoming the sun that lights the world. However, things don't last for long as the superkids start asking questions, and other factions who managed to evade annihilation creep out of the woodworks, including the real and alive Reed Richards and also a nefarious and overarching alternative known as The Maker.