Get to know Overwatch 2's Sojourn in origin story video

HQ

We're less than a fortnight away from the PvP Beta for Overwatch 2 starting, a beta that will give players the first chance to dive into the upcoming sequel, to check out the Push game mode, four of the new maps, the ping system, a few reworked Heroes, and also a brand new character called Sojourn.

With the beta set to start on April 26, Blizzard has now released the origin story video for this very character. It explores how Sojourn met Overwatch and its commander Jack Morrison (Soldier 76), and then how she came to join Overwatch and likewise what her role in the organisation was.

Check it out below if you're a fan of Overwatch lore, and let us know if you'll be diving into the PvP beta starting April 26.