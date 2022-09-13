Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
NEWS - SPONSORED CONTENT

Get to know Asmodee's 7 Wonders board game and potentially win one

We've made a video explaining how the game works, but you can also win several versions.

Comment now!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Got a board game on your mind? Are you just looking for the next great, immersive game? Well, in cooperation with the producer Asmodee, we can help you.

We've put together a little video unpacking the iconic 7 Wonders board game, available in several editions including Architects and Duel. If you need a little knowledge on how it works, then you should watch below.

HQ

As you've probably also seen at the top of this news article, there's a quiz and completing it will put you in the running for a 7 Wonders game, a 7 Wonders: Architects game and a 7 Wonders: Duel game.

Get to know Asmodee's 7 Wonders board game and potentially win one


Loading next content