Get to know Asmodee's 7 Wonders board game and potentially win one

Got a board game on your mind? Are you just looking for the next great, immersive game? Well, in cooperation with the producer Asmodee, we can help you.

We've put together a little video unpacking the iconic 7 Wonders board game, available in several editions including Architects and Duel. If you need a little knowledge on how it works, then you should watch below.

HQ

As you've probably also seen at the top of this news article, there's a quiz and completing it will put you in the running for a 7 Wonders game, a 7 Wonders: Architects game and a 7 Wonders: Duel game.