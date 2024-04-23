Get three months of Apple TV+ for "free" with Game Pass Ultimate

HQ

If you have Game Pass Ultimate, you probably know that in addition to games, you also get access to something Microsoft calls perks, which is often DLC for games or similar. But they also invest in other things that are not game-related and have previously offered, among others, Crunchyroll and YouTube Premium subscriptions, and via Xbox Wire they have now presented something new in this category.

You can now get three months of free Apple TV+, an offer that must be claimed by July 7. Microsoft writes:

"All you need to do is sign up for a new or qualified returning Apple TV+ subscription on your Xbox before July 7, 2024, and you'll get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free. No strings attached, no hidden fees, just unlimited entertainment at your fingertips."

If you haven't had Apple TV+ before, take the opportunity to watch brilliant series like Masters of the Air, The Morning Show and of course Ted Lasso now that it doesn't cost you anything.