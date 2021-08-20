Get three month of Stadia Pro when you sign up for YouTube Premium

HQ

Stadia has really had a hard time since the launch, but even though the actual service is really good now, it still lacks new and exclusive games. But Google hasn't given up on their streaming platform and has now announced a new way to help people discover it.

If you are a subscriber of YouTube Premium, either paying or trial, you will get three months for free with Stadia Pro (does not apply to people who have or previously have had Stadia Pro). You don't have to decide today, as this offers runs until January 31, 2022, but it should be pointed out that you must redeem it by February 14, 2022.

Stadia Pro is roughly the equivalent of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold with free games to claim each month, which will be yours to keep as long as you have the subscription running. It should be noted that it's generally a really good selection of games.

Will you take this opportunity to try out Stadia?