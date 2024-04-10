English
Fallout 76

Get the Vault 33 Jumpsuit for free in Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76

More goodies to mark the arrival of the live-action show.

Tomorrow is the European premiere of Amazon's new Fallout series, which, as you may have seen, has been met with positive reactions and impressions from those who got an early start - including us. To celebrate this, Bethesda has now presented a small bonus to everyone who plays Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76 (which, by the way, you can get for free on PC and Xbox via your Amazon Prime subscription until tomorrow).

The bonus is the jumpsuit worn by Ella Purnell's character Lucy MacLean in the TV series, a fun way to prove you're a fan of the show. Check out what it looks like below and hurry up and claim it. The offer expires tomorrow.

Fallout 76

