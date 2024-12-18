Get the story of the Monster Hunter series from Daisy Ridley in 10 minutes

HQ

With Monster Hunter Wilds looming on the horizon, Capcom has released a "Welcome to Monster Hunter" trailer, which in 10 minutes tells the story of the universe in the Monster Hunter games.

The video talks about the delicate balance between man and nature, the monsters that live in the wild world and the monster hunters themselves. You also get a glimpse of The Forbidden Lands, a mysterious location that you will be able to explore in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The video is presented and narrated by actress Daisy Ridley, who is probably best known for her role as Rey in a number of Star Wars films.

The next game in the Monster Hunter series is Monster Hunter Wilds, which will be released on February 28 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.