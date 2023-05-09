Get the perfect monitor stand with Oakywood's Desk Shelf

HQ

If you've been looking for a new product to stand your monitor on, as part of your desktop setup, then we may just have the perfect solution for you. Known as the Oakywood Desk Shelf, this item is built to provide further elevation for your desktop, all while featuring space to store items beneath it, functionality to combine with other Oakywood accessories, and a 100kg capacity allowing you to place two monitors upon it.

To add to this, the product can be customised using Oakywood's 3D Configurator suite, to allow you to specialise it to your setup, and as this is an eco-friendly product, Oakywood even promises to plant one tree for every Desk Shelf that is purchased.

But you can see all of this in action below in our latest Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and opinions about the item.