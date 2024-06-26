Get the original Resident Evil trilogy DRM-free on GOG.com

HQ

After a brief dip in quality for Resident Evil a decade ago following the release of Resident Evil 6, Capcom has really found its stride again with outstanding new installments as well as highly acclaimed remakes.

If you're in the mood for a little history lesson and want to go back to when it all began, Capcom has announced plans to bring the original trilogy to GOG.com. They've already released the first game in the series for £8.99/€9.99 and the other two are coming soon. If you want them all, there's also a £20.99/€24.99 bundle available (with Resident Evil 2 and 3 as mentioned launching a little bit later).

The beauty of GOG.com is of course that, as usual, these are DRM-free releases that are yours for perpetuity. The original is based on the 1997 PC edition, but has some new features (not least support for modern controllers) and technical optimisations and of course works without problems for Windows 10 and 11.



