Get the original Master Chief armour in Halo Infinite

Halo: Combat Evolved turns 22 years old on November 15, and 343 Industries isn't going to let this pass unnoticed, especially as they also have a new season starting for Halo Infinite today.

In a lengthy post on Halo Waypoint, detailing the new customization options added in Season 5: Reckoning, it is revealed that we will be able to get both the updated Master Chief armour from Halo Infinite (GEN3 Mjolnir Mark VI armour) and also from Halo: Combat Evolved (Mjolnir Mark V) to use in multiplayer. While the former definitely is cool, it's the latter that steals the show.

To get the GEN3 Mjolnir Mark VI, you must have reached (or reach) the rank of Hero, while Mjolnir Mark V can be found in the shop on November 7. Check out some images of these beauties below.

Are you going to return to Master Chief's original armour next month?