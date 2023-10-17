Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Halo Infinite

Get the original Master Chief armour in Halo Infinite

Two classic Master Chief armour sets are being added to Halo Infinite multiplayer.

HQ

Halo: Combat Evolved turns 22 years old on November 15, and 343 Industries isn't going to let this pass unnoticed, especially as they also have a new season starting for Halo Infinite today.

In a lengthy post on Halo Waypoint, detailing the new customization options added in Season 5: Reckoning, it is revealed that we will be able to get both the updated Master Chief armour from Halo Infinite (GEN3 Mjolnir Mark VI armour) and also from Halo: Combat Evolved (Mjolnir Mark V) to use in multiplayer. While the former definitely is cool, it's the latter that steals the show.

To get the GEN3 Mjolnir Mark VI, you must have reached (or reach) the rank of Hero, while Mjolnir Mark V can be found in the shop on November 7. Check out some images of these beauties below.

Are you going to return to Master Chief's original armour next month?

Halo Infinite
Halo InfiniteHalo Infinite
Halo Infinite
GEN3 Mjolnir Mark VI to the left, Mjolnir Mark V to the right.

