Get the most out of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

There are, of course, many new Sonic Racing: Crossworlds players after Christmas, some of whom received the game as a Christmas gift or treated themselves to it in one of the many sales currently on offer at Epic Games Store, PlayStation, Steam, Switch, and Xbox.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

This also means that there are many inexperienced drivers on the roads across the crossworlds. Although experienced Mario Kart enthusiasts will of course perform quite well, there are a number of points where Sega's counterpart differs significantly, and it is important to be aware of the game's subtleties.

Now Sega wants to help you with just that, and in a new video called Speed Strats - Tips & Tricks, they go through the basics of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds in five minutes, giving you a good grasp of the fundamentals. You can check out this crash course below.

By the way, we would like to remind you that the flying dream creature Nights was added to the game completely free of charge during the Christmas festivities, along with a new vehicle, which you can read more about here.