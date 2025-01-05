Get the best of protection and style with ZAGG's London Snap case

HQ

There are a lot of phone case options on the market these days, but one of the vices of many are that they tend toward either being protective first and foremost or stylish above all. The folk over at ZAGG has decided that this shouldn't be the way forward and have created the London Snap case, which looks to combine protective qualities and sophisticated style.

On the latest episode of Quick look, our very own Magnus has got his hands on one of these cases, a custom embroidered one to be exact. The case claims to offer protection from heights of four metres thanks to its Graphene material, all while being MagSafe compatible, microbial-resistant, made of 91% recycled material, slim, and while having a 3D-printed fabric exterior too.

To see how this all shapes up in practice and to hear Magnus' thoughts on the London Snap case, don't miss the latest episode of Quick Look below.