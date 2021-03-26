Get ten fantastic PlayStation games for free right now

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a week since Sony gave us the incredible news, so I think it's worth a reminder.

Those of you who own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 (or just have a PSN ID and plan to buy a console in the future) can now add ten fantastic games to your collection completely free. Just add the games listed below to your library before 4 AM BST / 5 AM CEST on April 23, and they're yours to keep and play "forever". The only exception is Ratchet & Clank because it's been free for a few weeks already, so you'll have to add that before 4 AM BST / 5 AM CEST on April 1. Here are all ten games:



Abzû



Astro Bot Rescue Mission



Enter the Gungeon



Moss



Paper Beast



Ratchet & Clank



Rez Infinite



Subnautica



The Witness



Thumper



You can find all of them in the PlayStation Store right here. Select each game and click add to library. Easy as that, so enjoy.