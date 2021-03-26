LIVE

Get ten fantastic PlayStation games for free right now

Ratchet & Clank, Subnautica, The Witness and seven other favourites are just a few clicks away.

It's been a week since Sony gave us the incredible news, so I think it's worth a reminder.

Those of you who own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 (or just have a PSN ID and plan to buy a console in the future) can now add ten fantastic games to your collection completely free. Just add the games listed below to your library before 4 AM BST / 5 AM CEST on April 23, and they're yours to keep and play "forever". The only exception is Ratchet & Clank because it's been free for a few weeks already, so you'll have to add that before 4 AM BST / 5 AM CEST on April 1. Here are all ten games:


  • Abzû

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission

  • Enter the Gungeon

  • Moss

  • Paper Beast

  • Ratchet & Clank

  • Rez Infinite

  • Subnautica

  • The Witness

  • Thumper

You can find all of them in the PlayStation Store right here. Select each game and click add to library. Easy as that, so enjoy.

