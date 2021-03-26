Get ten fantastic PlayStation games for free right now

It's been a week since Sony gave us the incredible news, so I think it's worth a reminder.
Those of you who own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 (or just have a PSN ID and plan to buy a console in the future) can now add ten fantastic games to your collection completely free. Just add the games listed below to your library before 4 AM BST / 5 AM CEST on April 23, and they're yours to keep and play "forever". The only exception is Ratchet & Clank because it's been free for a few weeks already, so you'll have to add that before 4 AM BST / 5 AM CEST on April 1. Here are all ten games:
You can find all of them in the PlayStation Store right here. Select each game and click add to library. Easy as that, so enjoy.
