Get stuck in with the Arizona Sunshine remake

HQ

The cat's officially out of the bag in regard to the VR remake of Arizona Sunshine, and we were lucky enough to catch up with Vertigo Games' Game Director Peter Deurloo at this year's Gamescom in Cologne to talk all things zombie.

You can watch the full interview below, but I'll be focusing in on what's new and how the developer feels about different VR platforms.

HQ

So what's actually changed in the series, which hasn't always had the best reception? And how are Vertigo using this new format to push their game to new heights?

Deurloo said: "I think melee would be a big thing. So we have melee weapons everywhere, anything you can use to bash in their heads which you (our man on the scene Dav) had quite some fun doing.

"Then obviously we have lots of physics on the zombies. You can pick them up - [Dav] actually managed to throw one into the water. There's a lot more interaction, much more world interactions than with the original."

He continued: "We don't do static items any more, that's a big no-no within VR. Everything, basically, feels like you can pick it up. You should be able to pick it up - that's always been our mantra, and this is something that you will see in this remake as well."

We know that Arizona Sunshine is coming to multiple platforms, such as the PC-compatible Meta Quest 3 and PS5's PSVR 2, but fans shouldn't be too concerned about platform differences according to the developer.

Deurloo said: "We've always been a cross-platform developer you know, all of our VR games always are available on each device, and to us it's always been important to make sure that they stay as close to each other as possible.

"It sometimes becomes hard to see when you take a closer look, obviously there are differences to the PSVR 2 and the PC version, some great graphical updates, but overall we try to keep the quality of the Quest 3 as high as we can and we feel we've always managed to be able to do that."

Keep your eyes peeled for Arizona Sunshine and stay tuned to Gamereactor as we bring you the latest.