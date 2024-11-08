Get some Mass Effect armour for your Dragon Age: The Veilguard hero

HQ

Yesterday was the so-called N7-day, the official Mass Effect holiday. As we reported previously, Bioware had flagged that it would be a little quieter than usual, but most people probably still think they delivered pretty well when it was confirmed that Mass Effect will finally become a TV series on Amazon Prime.

But... they also had another little treat that fans should appreciate. The first major patch for Dragon Age: The Veilguard was released yesterday with lots of new improvements - which you can read more about here. Essentially though, it's a huge list of bug fixes, but also a bonus item:

"N7 Day Content: Rook can find a new N7 day appearance in the Lighthouse. This is a cosmetic-only armor."

Bioware shows off what this goodie looks like via Instagram, and you can check it out below, it's actually really cool.