Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Get six months of free Apple TV+ via Playstation - but only one more week!

You'll have to be quick to grab this offer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you have a Playstation 5, you should definitely check this out. On the 31st of July, i.e. in a week's time, the offer to get six months of free access to Apple TV+, Apple's own streaming service with series such as Severance and Ted Lasso or films such as Tetris and Underrated, expires. Those of you with a Playstation 4 won't be left out in the cold either, but you only get access to three free months.

It doesn't matter if you have/had Apple TV+ before, and it works in the UK and many other countries. What is required in addition to one of the mentioned consoles is, of course, an Apple ID. Read more about how to sign up here.

Get six months of free Apple TV+ via Playstation - but only one more week!


Loading next content