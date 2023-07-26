Get six months of free Apple TV+ via Playstation - but only one more week!

HQ

If you have a Playstation 5, you should definitely check this out. On the 31st of July, i.e. in a week's time, the offer to get six months of free access to Apple TV+, Apple's own streaming service with series such as Severance and Ted Lasso or films such as Tetris and Underrated, expires. Those of you with a Playstation 4 won't be left out in the cold either, but you only get access to three free months.

It doesn't matter if you have/had Apple TV+ before, and it works in the UK and many other countries. What is required in addition to one of the mentioned consoles is, of course, an Apple ID. Read more about how to sign up here.