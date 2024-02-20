Get ready to powerwash the Warhammer 40,000 universe

HQ

Fighting tens of thousands of the most disgusting, violent and horrible enemies you can think of is a really dirty job. And as you surely know, it's important to keep your things clean for them to last longer and function properly.

This is where you come in, as the previously revealed Warhammer 40,000 collaboration in PowerWash Simulator is now about to be released. Starting February 27, we're going to get to "take your well-drilled Adeptus Mechanicus maintenance skills to an assortment of muddied Imperial relics, from the tracks of a Rogal Dorn battle tank to the lofty carapace of a towering Imperial Knight."

We have to say that this seems to be the most well-made collaboration so far from PowerWash Simulator, and while laid-back cleaning probably might not seem very 41st Millennium - it still looks really cool. Check it out in the trailer below ahead of the release.