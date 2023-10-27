Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Get ready to power wash Back to the Future

You can do so in a few weeks.

HQ

PowerWash Simulator is no stranger to cool collaborations and now it's time for yet another one as Futurlab has just revealed that we're going to get to power wash Back to the Future. It has not been revealed what we'll get to clean up, but the first teaser trailer shows the Holomax theater from Back to the Future 2, and the promo image below show a very dirty DeLorean just begging for a foamy cleanse.

PowerWash Simulator is available for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and the Back to the Future Special Pack launches on November 16.

HQ
