Get ready to get lost in Saltburn

Romance, partying, general chaos. It's all part of the youthful experience, something that Emerald Fennel is hoping to capture in Saltburn, her new movie starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi.

Keoghan plays a young man struggling to fit in at Oxford University, while Elordi is an aristocratic youth who has all the privilege one could hope for in life. Elordi invites Keoghan to his family's summer estate in Saltburn, where things quickly become quite chaotic.

Rosamund Pike also stars in the movie, and even from her brief appearance in the trailer it appears as if she's going to be giving a performance to remember. Saltburn will be playing in select theatres this November.