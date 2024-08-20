English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Floatopia
Featured: Gamescom 2024 Coverage

Get ready to get cosy in Floatopia

The relaxing island builder was shown off at Gamescom.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Drifting above and amongst fluffy clouds, the islands of Floatopia seem like a treat for fans of cosy games such as the Animal Crossing franchise.

Showcased in a trailer at Gamescom, the relaxing island builder displayed landscaping, chibi-like characters, and massive amounts of personalisation in terms of fashion, interiors, and exteriors, all with an extremely cutesy vibe.

A world in the starry sky awaits, so gather some friends to play with when Floatopia releases in 2025 on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, and Playstation.

Floatopia
NetEase Games

Related texts



Loading next content