Get ready to get cosy in Floatopia

Drifting above and amongst fluffy clouds, the islands of Floatopia seem like a treat for fans of cosy games such as the Animal Crossing franchise.

Showcased in a trailer at Gamescom, the relaxing island builder displayed landscaping, chibi-like characters, and massive amounts of personalisation in terms of fashion, interiors, and exteriors, all with an extremely cutesy vibe.

A world in the starry sky awaits, so gather some friends to play with when Floatopia releases in 2025 on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, and Playstation.