Get ready to change how you grip your controller for Armored Core VI

With Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon being just a few months away, fans are hyping themselves up over the potential of the "Armored Core Grip" making a return.

Back in the day, the developers and gamers would hold their controller the other way around to play Armored Core, with the thumbs resting over the triggers instead of on the sticks and face buttons. It looks odd when you see the grip in the tweet, but it certainly made the franchise stand out.

It does seem unlikely that this grip will be required for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon as FromSoftware is understandably expecting a lot of newcomers to the franchise in its latest iteration. However, if you're looking to change up how you grip your controller, an option may be put in to accommodate that.

