Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Get ready to change how you grip your controller for Armored Core VI

We could see a very different playstyle from FromSoftware's upcoming mech game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon being just a few months away, fans are hyping themselves up over the potential of the "Armored Core Grip" making a return.

Back in the day, the developers and gamers would hold their controller the other way around to play Armored Core, with the thumbs resting over the triggers instead of on the sticks and face buttons. It looks odd when you see the grip in the tweet, but it certainly made the franchise stand out.

It does seem unlikely that this grip will be required for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon as FromSoftware is understandably expecting a lot of newcomers to the franchise in its latest iteration. However, if you're looking to change up how you grip your controller, an option may be put in to accommodate that.

Will you be trying the Armored Core Grip?

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Related texts



Loading next content