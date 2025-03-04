Get ready for this combination of giant mecha and extraction shooter: Sand

Set in a post-apocalyptic world with an industrial aesthetic, Sand arrives next month, on April 3rd, to take us into its world. Presented during the IGN Fan Fest, players were able to learn more about the project developed by Hologryph and published by tinyBuild, and we're about to try it out.

In the world of Sand, we enter the devastated planet Sophie, which was once full of resources. We take on the role of the Galicians, inhabitants of a region of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. We will have to explore ruins, loot resources and confront players and inhabitants of the planet.

To survive we will have to build Tramplers, mechanical bases that serve as transport, shelter, storage and weapons. With these we will have to travel the world, fortify ourselves and engage in combat on the dunes.

During the Steam Next Fest, its demo was ranked as one of the top 10 most played games and its open test attracted more than 200,000 players, suggesting that people want more of this action-survival experience.

We leave you with the trailer below.