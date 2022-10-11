Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Get ready for the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launch with this cinematic trailer

Watch Mario and the crew take on Cursa.

HQ

We're getting very close to the launch of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, as the title is slated to arrive on October 20 on Nintendo Switch. With that being the case, Ubisoft and Nintendo are celebrating the imminent release with a cinematic launch trailer that shows a look at each character and how they operate in-game, including Bowser, as well as various Sparks and what they can bring to the table. Oh, and of course, the big bad Cursa makes an appearance.

Take a look below to see the adorable and action-packed trailer in full.

HQ
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

