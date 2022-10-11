Get ready for the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launch with this cinematic trailer

HQ

We're getting very close to the launch of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, as the title is slated to arrive on October 20 on Nintendo Switch. With that being the case, Ubisoft and Nintendo are celebrating the imminent release with a cinematic launch trailer that shows a look at each character and how they operate in-game, including Bowser, as well as various Sparks and what they can bring to the table. Oh, and of course, the big bad Cursa makes an appearance.

Take a look below to see the adorable and action-packed trailer in full.