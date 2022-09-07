Get ready for long queue times in World of Warcraft: Classic

HQ

World of Warcraft Classic is about to expand, because Wrath of the Lich King Classic is coming on September 26. And just like in the good old days, players are experiencing massively long queue times.

The issue is affecting two types of servers. Long-standing servers that have maintained a large population since the game's launch back in 2019, but also those Fresh servers are suffering. Queue times may be up to six hours, which is of course way too much.

There are less populated servers available, but of course in a game like this people want to be where all the other players are. Another reason is faction imbalance, which causes problems when trying to raid, do PvP and so on.

Players have started to find ways around this, like once they log in, they don't want to leave at all.

Let's hope that the issue gets fixed sooner than later. Have you been experiencing long queue times? Leave a comment below.

Thanks, VG24/7