Get ready for day two of QuakeCon Nordic on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked day one of QuakeCon Nordic, an event that celebrates all things Bethesda of which we are the official streaming partner for. The previous broadcast included a whole bunch of fun content from Bethesda's studios and various creators, including a talk with MachineGames about Quake and even a Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One playthrough, but now we're are gearing up for day two of the event, and we have loads more planned.

Before we give you a rundown of the schedule, you can of course find all of this happening at the GR Live homepage, where we're going to be starting at the slightly earlier time of 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST. Anyway, here's what we have planned today (with all times below being in CEST).

15:00 -15:10 - Stream starts!

15:10 -16:00 - A nostalgic dive into Quake with Polski.

16:10- 17:00 - Exploring Skyrim in VR with Gopher.

17:10-18:00 - Fun in Fallout 76 with Whoozaa.

18:20-19:45 - ESO Nordic Guilds Unite with Charna, Edenprime and Kristallkrona.

19:45-20:00 - Wrap-up!

And that will conclude our coverage of QuakeCon Nordic 2021 this year. Make sure to drop by to join in on all of the action over this second day.